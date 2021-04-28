PetIQ (PETQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. PetIQ has set its FY 2021

Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect PetIQ to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $423,290.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at $59,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

