Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

