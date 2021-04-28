PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 1,087,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 107,253,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,871,250. PHI Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

