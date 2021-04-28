Pickle Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.36 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $13.55 or 0.00024663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

