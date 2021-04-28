Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

HD opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

