Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of PING opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -353.00, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock worth $678,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at $2,193,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

