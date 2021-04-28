Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $27.53 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $186.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

