Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

HBT stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $491.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in HBT Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in HBT Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 279,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

