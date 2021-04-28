Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VZIO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE VZIO opened at $24.76 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last 90 days.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

