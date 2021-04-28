Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -121.22 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,762 shares of company stock worth $59,659,362 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.