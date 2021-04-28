Piper Sandler Weighs in on Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

