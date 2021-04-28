Piper Sandler Weighs in on Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Insiders sold a total of 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

