Pirate Chain Price Hits $8.32 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 61% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $8.32 or 0.00015259 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $14.13 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.04 or 0.00427556 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00166380 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.92 or 0.00220006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003716 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

