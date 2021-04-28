PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:PJT opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.