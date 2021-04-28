Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 320,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,131,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Planet 13 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products.

