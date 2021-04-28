Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

PSTV has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.