Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in April

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLRTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 465,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,220. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

