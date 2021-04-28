Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $75.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Popular by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

