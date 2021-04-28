Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $40.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PWCDF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $28.52 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

