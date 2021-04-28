Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $20.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research firms have commented on DTIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $111,607.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,928,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,378,321.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $114,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,635 shares of company stock valued at $666,732. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 267,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. Analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

