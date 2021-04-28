Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PD. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.07.

TSE:PD opened at C$30.70 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$10.20 and a 12 month high of C$36.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm has a market cap of C$408.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

