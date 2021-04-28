Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth $228,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFBC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

