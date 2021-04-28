Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Buys 1,065 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

Shares of LON:PMI opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.21. Premier Miton Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 179.86 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £268.45 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Premier Miton Group from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

