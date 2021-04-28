PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 9,153 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,849,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.