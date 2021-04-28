Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) shares traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 5,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 62,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.