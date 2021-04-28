Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,913 Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRVB. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

