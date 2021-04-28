Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,884 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.