Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $415,000 Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in International Seaways by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

