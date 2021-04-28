Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

