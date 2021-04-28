Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $672.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $605.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.73. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $275.96 and a 12-month high of $675.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $282.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

