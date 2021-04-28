Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 188,977 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of COLD opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.