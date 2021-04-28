Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $23,683,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $22,088,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,380.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 108,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

Shares of EEFT opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.43. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.