Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,514.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of BTEC stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.