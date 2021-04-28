Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 16,968 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,914.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

