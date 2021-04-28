Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 36,044 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUV stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $397.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

