Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.