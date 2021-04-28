Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

