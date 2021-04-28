Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,782 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $503.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $271.91 and a 1 year high of $504.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.80 and a 200 day moving average of $432.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

