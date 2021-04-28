Privatix Price Reaches $0.0842 on Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $92,767.02 and $43,392.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.59 or 0.00842383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.59 or 0.07956308 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

Privatix is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 coins. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

