Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

PB traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. 5,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

