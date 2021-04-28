Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $119.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Provident Financial news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $28,866.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391. 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PROV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Hovde Group cut shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

