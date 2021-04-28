Provident Financial Services (PFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

