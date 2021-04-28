Provoco Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $119,920.27 and approximately $486.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Provoco Token Coin Profile

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

