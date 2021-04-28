PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $165.85 and last traded at $163.56, with a volume of 61311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.84.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $33,319,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,867 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,477,000 after buying an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

