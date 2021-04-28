PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a report published on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.10.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.35. 816,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $112,097.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $44,314.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,288 shares of company stock worth $351,256. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

