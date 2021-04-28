Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €104.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €90.59 ($106.57).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €91.80 ($108.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a 1 year low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 1 year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 173.86.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

