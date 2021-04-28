Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

ETR:PUM opened at €91.80 ($108.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.86. Puma has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a 1-year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

