Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFTI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Puradyn Filter Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 6,250 shares trading hands.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process.

