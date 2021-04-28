Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of PMO opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

