PVH (NYSE:PVH) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.24

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.24 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 1268028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 16.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $1,232,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

